Menendez, Booker Announce $2.7M from COVID-19 Stimulus Package to Support HIV/AIDS Treatment Services Across NJ

Menendez has called on Admin. to guarantee health care access to Americans living with HIV/AIDS in wake of the pandemic

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $2,712,652 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support communities throughout New Jersey in their mission to provide care and treatment to individuals living with HIV/AIDS. The pair of senators helped secure increased funding for the Ryan White program in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act that was signed into law last month.

COVID-19 poses a serious health risk for individuals living with immunodeficiency disorders like HIV, and the risk is heightened by barriers to health care access.

“This funding will ensure our friends, neighbors and loved ones living with HIV/AIDS get the treatment and services they need to survive during this pandemic,” said Sen. Menendez. “I will continue pushing this Administration to provide high quality care to individuals living with HIV and will continue advocating for the resources they need in future spending bills.” “It’s more important than ever that we protect the most vulnerable among us as we continue to battle this public health crisis,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will provide New Jerseyans living with HIV/AIDS the continuum of care they need to improve health outcomes while taking steps to help curtail new infections.”

Last month, Sen. Menendez called on HHS to take action to ensure those living with HIV/AIDS can safely access COVID-19 testing, treatments, and support services.

Established in 1990, the Ryan White program focuses on community-based, early intervention and primary health care services for low-income and uninsured individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

The following state and local governments and organizations received funding to boost their Ryan White program:

N.J. Department of Health - $849,793

City of Newark - $544,685

Rutgers University - $282,780

Hudson County - $164,482

City of Paterson - $146,917

Middlesex County - $130,647

The Cooper Health Systems (Camden) - $108,405

St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center (Passaic) - $107,443

CarePoint Health Foundation, Inc. (Hudson) - $92,250

Newark Community Health Centers, Inc. (Essex) - $67,500

Neighborhood Health Services Corp.(Union) - $62,000

Zufall Health Center, Inc. (Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren) - $56,500

St. Francis Medical Center (Mercer) - $51,000

Visiting Nurse Association Of Central Jersey Community Health Center (Monmouth) - $48,250

