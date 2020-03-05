Menendez, Booker Announce $2.5M to Support Hudson County-Based Community Health Center

Locations in Jersey City, West New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, and Cory Booker today announced that Metropolitan Family Health Network, Inc. received $2,567,914 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to continue the essential health care services they provide to underserved communities in Hudson County.

“Families in Jersey City, West New York and across Hudson County depend on the high-quality, affordable community-based primary and preventative care services offered at Metropolitan Family Health Network,” said Sen. Menendez. “Federally-Qualified Health Centers are an essential part in ensuring all New Jeryseyans, regardless of income, receive the health care services they deserve.”

“Our federally qualified health centers provide critical services to underserved communities that need them most,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will allow Metropolitan Family Health Network to continue its mission and provide high-quality health care to families in Hudson County.”

Metropolitan Family Health Network provides comprehensive, high quality and affordable health care services including pediatric care, women’s health care, behavioral health services and dental care.

In New Jersey, there are 24 Community Health Centers that operate 137 satellite sites, providing preventive and primary health care services to over a half-million New Jersey residents.

Sen. Menendez authored a provision of the Affordable Care Act that requires private insurance plans on the exchange to reimburse FQHCs at no less than the same rate as Medicaid in order to ensure the economic vitality of community health centers and properly recognize them for the valuable role they play in the American healthcare system.

