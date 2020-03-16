Menendez, Booker Announce $25M to Support Community Health Centers Across NJ

Community health centers are on the frontline in combatting COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a total of $24,655,479 in continued funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the operations of 13 of New Jersey’s Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). FQHCs are trusted providers for many in lower-income communities who need access to health care services.

New Jersey’s senators advocated for the $8.3 billion coronavirus emergency package that was signed into law several weeks ago and included an additional $100 million to support FQHCs’ efforts in responding to the outbreak.

“The health care workers at our community health centers are working hard every day to protect our state’s most vulnerable communities,” said Sen. Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy. “This funding comes during a vital time when our country is facing a public health crisis. With this funding, FQHCs will be able to continue to serve high-quality and affordable health care services to residents who need it most.” “Our community health centers provide New Jerseyans with important health education and preventive services while encouraging healthy lifestyles to keep families and our communities thriving,” said Sen. Booker. “These federal dollars will support access to quality and comprehensive health care services for some of our most underserved communities across New Jersey.”

Last week, Sen. Menendez visited North Hudson Community Action Corporation, a FQHC in Passaic, where he discussed their efforts in combatting COVID-19.

The following FQHCs received grants:

$4,728,017 – Henry J. Austin Health Center, Inc.

$2,899,453 – Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers, Inc.

$2,692,623 – Community Health Care, Inc.

$2,265,948 – Zufall Health Center, Inc.

$2,085,380 – Newark Community Health Centers, Inc.

$1,552,565 – Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

$1,388,501 – CAMcare Health Corporation

$1,279,557 – Ocean Health Initiatives, Inc.

$1,199,744 – Atlanticare Health Services, Inc.

$1,177,721 – City of Newark

$1,173,420 – Horizon Health Center, Inc.

$1,124,270 – Paterson Community Health Center, Inc.

$1,088,280 – Jewish Renaissance Medical Center

In New Jersey, there are 24 Community Health Centers that operate 137 satellite sites, providing preventive and primary health care services to over a half-million New Jersey residents.

