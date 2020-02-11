Menendez, Booker Announce $2.4M to Buyout Flood-Prone Properties in Atlantic County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $2,453,608 in federal funding from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support a flood mitigation project in Egg Harbor Township.

“Storms like Superstorm Sandy have wreaked havoc on the flood-prone areas of our state and we need to ensure that we are prepared when the next storm hits,” said Sen. Menendez. “This federal funding will help with the robust mitigation and resiliency project that the Township has planned and it will help enhance the gateway into Atlantic City.” “Many New Jerseyans face repeated threats to their land and property as a result of flooding,” said Sen. Booker. “These federal resources will ensure that Egg Harbor Township is better prepared for the dangers posed by repeating flood events and help limit the damage they cause.”

The funding will be used to acquire and demolish four flood-prone motels along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. After the demolition of Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and the Budget Motel, the properties will be maintained as open space.

Last year, Sen. Menendez introduced the National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization and Reform (NFIP Re) Act of 2019, which tackles systemic problems with flood insurance, puts it back on solid fiscal ground, and reframes the nation’s entire disaster paradigm to one that focuses more on prevention and mitigation to spare the high cost of rebuilding after flood disasters.

