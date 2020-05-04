Menendez, Booker Announce $24M to Boost Mental Health, Substance Abuse Services across NJ

Services are critical during COVID-19 pandemic May is Mental Health Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a combined total of $24,019,053 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support mental health and substance abuse services across New Jersey. These services are especially critical during the current pandemic as anxiety and emotional distress rises as Americans follow state stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a steep toll on the physical and mental health of New Jerseyans,” said Sen. Menendez. “The stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines are necessary to limit the spread of the virus but can have severe consequences for individuals facing depression, anxiety, and drug and alcohol abuse. This funding will bolster organizations’ abilities to respond to the increase in mental health need and ensure individuals have the resources to get through this trying time.” "As we address the need for quality, comprehensive care through this public health crisis, it’s important we include treatment for not only physical health, but also mental health,” said Sen. Booker. “These federal resources will help New Jerseyans in need of mental health and addiction treatment access the care they need to maintain their health and well-being.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported an increase by more than 1,000 percent to the federal government’s disaster distress hotline during the month of April, a bleak reminder of the toll the pandemic has taken on individuals and families in New Jersey and across the nation.

The following organizations received funding to boost their mental health and substance abuse services:

Oaks Integrated Care, Inc. $4,000,000

Mount Holly, Burlington

Care Plus NJ, Inc. $4,000,000

Paramus, Bergen

Northwest Essex Community Healthcare Network, Inc. $3,999,907

Belleville, Essex

Somerset County $2,343,404

Catholic Charities Diocese of Trenton $2,000,000

Trenton, Mercer

CPC Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. $2,000,000

Eatontown, Monmouth

Integrity Inc. $2,000,000

Newark, Essex

Rutgers Biomedical/Health Sciences $1,999,742

New Brunswick, Middlesex

Acenda, Inc. $1,676,000

Glassboro, Gloucester

