Menendez, Booker Announce $24M to Boost Mental Health, Substance Abuse Services across NJ
Services are critical during COVID-19 pandemic May is Mental Health Awareness Month
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a combined total of $24,019,053 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support mental health and substance abuse services across New Jersey. These services are especially critical during the current pandemic as anxiety and emotional distress rises as Americans follow state stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines. May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a steep toll on the physical and mental health of New Jerseyans,” said Sen. Menendez. “The stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines are necessary to limit the spread of the virus but can have severe consequences for individuals facing depression, anxiety, and drug and alcohol abuse. This funding will bolster organizations’ abilities to respond to the increase in mental health need and ensure individuals have the resources to get through this trying time.”
"As we address the need for quality, comprehensive care through this public health crisis, it’s important we include treatment for not only physical health, but also mental health,” said Sen. Booker. “These federal resources will help New Jerseyans in need of mental health and addiction treatment access the care they need to maintain their health and well-being.”
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported an increase by more than 1,000 percent to the federal government’s disaster distress hotline during the month of April, a bleak reminder of the toll the pandemic has taken on individuals and families in New Jersey and across the nation.
The following organizations received funding to boost their mental health and substance abuse services:
Oaks Integrated Care, Inc. $4,000,000
Mount Holly, Burlington
Care Plus NJ, Inc. $4,000,000
Paramus, Bergen
Northwest Essex Community Healthcare Network, Inc. $3,999,907
Belleville, Essex
Somerset County $2,343,404
Catholic Charities Diocese of Trenton $2,000,000
Trenton, Mercer
CPC Behavioral Healthcare, Inc. $2,000,000
Eatontown, Monmouth
Integrity Inc. $2,000,000
Newark, Essex
Rutgers Biomedical/Health Sciences $1,999,742
New Brunswick, Middlesex
Acenda, Inc. $1,676,000
Glassboro, Gloucester
