Menendez, Booker Announce $1.8M to Help NJ Community Health Centers Battle COVID-19 Outbreak
Community health centers are on the frontline in combatting the outbreak
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $1,884,120 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support New Jersey’s Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) battle the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The first coronavirus emergency package that was signed into law earlier this month allocated funding for community health centers to help them combat the virus. FQHCs are trusted providers for many in lower-income communities who need access to health care services.
“Our community health centers are the first place so many of our families go for the health care services they need,” said Sen. Menendez. “As New Jersey continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, our CHC’s are more critical than ever, not only in providing essential health care, but in providing the reliable, important information we all need to best protect ourselves during this crisis.”
“As communities across New Jersey and our nation continue to battle a public health crisis, it’s more important than ever that we protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will help ensure our community health centers can provide critical health care services to some of our most underserved communities as part of our larger effort to contain the spread of this virus and protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans.”
Earlier this month, the Senators fought to pass an $8.3 billion coronavirus emergency funding package, which included $100 million to support FQHCs efforts in responding to the outbreak. Sen. Menendez also visited North Hudson Community Action Corp, a FQHC in Passaic where he met with health care workers to discuss their efforts in combatting COVID-19.
The following FQHCs received funding:
|
Atlanticare Health Services, Inc.
|
$60,501
|
CAMCare Health Corp.
|
$90,734
|
City of Newark
|
$72,925
|
Community Health Care, Inc.
|
$114,835
|
Henry J. Austin Health Center, Inc.
|
$64,060
|
Horizon Health Center, Inc.
|
$66,558
|
Jewish Renaissance Foundation, Inc.
|
$51,452
|
Jewish Renaissance Medical Center
|
$73,639
|
Lakewood Resource and Referral Center, Inc.
|
$82,932
|
Metropolitan Family Health Network, Inc.
|
$62,040
|
Monmouth Family Health Center
|
$69,875
|
Neighborhood Health Services Corp.
|
$68,765
|
Newark Community Health Center, Inc.
|
$105,803
|
North Hudson Community Action Corporation
|
$166,944
|
Ocean Health Initiatives, Inc.
|
$83,256
|
Osborn Family Medical Health Center
|
$57,825
|
Paterson Community Health Center, Inc.
|
$72,477
|
Project H.O.P.E.
|
$53,694
|
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey (New Brunswick)
|
$74,433
|
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey (Newark)
|
$51,576
|
Southern New Jersey Family Medical Centers, Inc.
|
$106,356
|
St. James Health, Inc.
|
$52,674
|
Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center
|
$62,473
|
Zufall Health Center, Inc.
|
$118,293
In New Jersey, there are 24 Community Health Centers that operate 137 satellite sites, providing preventive and primary health care services to over a half-million New Jersey residents.
