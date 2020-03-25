Menendez, Booker Announce $1.8M to Help NJ Community Health Centers Battle COVID-19 Outbreak

Community health centers are on the frontline in combatting the outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $1,884,120 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support New Jersey’s Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) battle the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The first coronavirus emergency package that was signed into law earlier this month allocated funding for community health centers to help them combat the virus. FQHCs are trusted providers for many in lower-income communities who need access to health care services.

“Our community health centers are the first place so many of our families go for the health care services they need,” said Sen. Menendez. “As New Jersey continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, our CHC’s are more critical than ever, not only in providing essential health care, but in providing the reliable, important information we all need to best protect ourselves during this crisis.” “As communities across New Jersey and our nation continue to battle a public health crisis, it’s more important than ever that we protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will help ensure our community health centers can provide critical health care services to some of our most underserved communities as part of our larger effort to contain the spread of this virus and protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans.”

Earlier this month, the Senators fought to pass an $8.3 billion coronavirus emergency funding package, which included $100 million to support FQHCs efforts in responding to the outbreak. Sen. Menendez also visited North Hudson Community Action Corp, a FQHC in Passaic where he met with health care workers to discuss their efforts in combatting COVID-19.

The following FQHCs received funding:

Atlanticare Health Services, Inc. $60,501 CAMCare Health Corp. $90,734 City of Newark $72,925 Community Health Care, Inc. $114,835 Henry J. Austin Health Center, Inc. $64,060 Horizon Health Center, Inc. $66,558 Jewish Renaissance Foundation, Inc. $51,452 Jewish Renaissance Medical Center $73,639 Lakewood Resource and Referral Center, Inc. $82,932 Metropolitan Family Health Network, Inc. $62,040 Monmouth Family Health Center $69,875 Neighborhood Health Services Corp. $68,765 Newark Community Health Center, Inc. $105,803 North Hudson Community Action Corporation $166,944 Ocean Health Initiatives, Inc. $83,256 Osborn Family Medical Health Center $57,825 Paterson Community Health Center, Inc. $72,477 Project H.O.P.E. $53,694 Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey (New Brunswick) $74,433 Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey (Newark) $51,576 Southern New Jersey Family Medical Centers, Inc. $106,356 St. James Health, Inc. $52,674 Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center $62,473 Zufall Health Center, Inc. $118,293

In New Jersey, there are 24 Community Health Centers that operate 137 satellite sites, providing preventive and primary health care services to over a half-million New Jersey residents.

