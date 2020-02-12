Menendez, Booker Announce $1.7M to Provide Affordable Housing, Build Strong Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $1,776,000 in federal funding to support NeighborWorks America organizations that preserve affordable housing, revitalize and sustain neighborhoods and create jobs across New Jersey.

“I applaud NeighborWorks America for their efforts in empowering New Jersey residents by providing affordable housing and building strong communities,” said Sen. Menendez. “When our families have quality housing, our neighborhoods are strong and our state is prosperous.”

“All New Jersey families, regardless of their socioeconomic background, deserve the dignity of safe and affordable housing,” said Sen. Booker. “Proven federal programs like NeighborhoodWorks America help lift up some of our most vulnerable populations, strengthen our neighborhoods, and spur economic development.

The following organizations were awarded grants:

$562,500 – New Jersey Community Capital (New Brunswick, Middlesex)

– New Jersey Community Capital (New Brunswick, Middlesex) $349,000 – Affordable Housing Alliance, Inc. (Neptune, Monmouth)

– Affordable Housing Alliance, Inc. (Neptune, Monmouth) $264,500 – Housing and Neighborhood Development Services, Inc. (Orange, Essex)

– Housing and Neighborhood Development Services, Inc. (Orange, Essex) $227,000 – St. Joseph’s Carpenter Society (Camden)

– St. Joseph’s Carpenter Society (Camden) $187,500 – Housing Partnership for Morris County (Dover, Morris)

– Housing Partnership for Morris County (Dover, Morris) $185,500 – La Casa de Don Pedro, Inc. (Newark, Essex)

NeighborWorks America is a public nonprofit organization, established by Congress in 1978 as the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation. It supports and enhances a network of nearly 250 local and regional nonprofit partner NeighborWorks organizations that bring together residents, private-sector business leaders and representatives of local government to create communities of opportunity. For 40 years, NeighborWorks America has supported local solutions to community development and affordable housing in urban, suburban and rural communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico by providing NeighborWorks organizations financial and grant support, training, technical assistance, organizational assessments, technology tools and other services.