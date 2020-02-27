Menendez, Booker Announce $1.75M to Support HIV/AIDS Treatment Services throughout NJ

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that the Hudson County and the City of Newark were awarded $1,000,000 and $750,000, respectively, in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support their missions to provide care to individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

“This funding will allow our local communities to continue important efforts to ensure that all New Jerseyans living with HIV/AIDS receive the critical treatment they need,” said Sen. Menendez. “We must do everything we can to make sure our friends, neighbors and loved ones receive the comprehensive, high-quality treatment and services they need not just to survive but thrive.” “This federal funding will provide New Jerseyans living with HIV/AIDS the continuum of care they need to improve health outcomes while taking steps to help curtail new infections,” said Sen. Booker. “I remain committed to fighting for the resources our state needs to deliver comprehensive and efficient care to those living with HIV/AIDS.”

Established in 1990, the Ryan White program focuses on community-based, early intervention and primary health care services for low-income and uninsured individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

