Menendez, Booker Announce $16M to Help Hackensack Meridian Health Treat at Risk NJ Kids and their Families

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that Hackensack Meridian Health has been awarded $15.8 million over seven years from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to establish the New Jersey Integrated Care for Kids (InCK) Model, which aims to address a combination of factors for high-risk pediatric patients, including medical, behavioral and social risks. The network was one of eight awarded nationally and the only in the in the state of New Jersey. To implement the program, Hackensack Meridian Health will partner with the VNA of Central Jersey, the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute (Quality Institute) and the New Jersey State Medicaid office.

“This incredible funding will allow Hackensack Meridian Health to provide affordable, quality care to New Jersey’s children,” said Sen. Menendez. “It’s vital that we invest in programs like this so we can detect issues children are having early on and treat them appropriately. I appreciate Hackensack Meridian’s efforts in identifying and treating vulnerable children and providing them with comprehensive care management and look forward to continue working with them to ensure New Jerseyans have access to great health care services.”

“Far too many communities in New Jersey face great obstacles when seeking adequate healthcare,” said Sen. Booker. “This crucial federal funding will support Hackensack University Medical Center’s child-centered behavioral health services that are geared towards children affected by the opioid crisis. It is this type of innovative care and support from the federal government that will help New Jersey put an end to this devastating epidemic and better prepare our young people to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”

“We are so excited to have been selected as a recipient of this cooperative agreement on behalf of the state of New Jersey,” says Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This is a novel concept that, once proven, can be replicated throughout the state, and we are truly energized to begin implementation with these tremendous partners, who were integral to being awarded this cooperative agreement.”