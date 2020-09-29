Menendez, Booker Announce $1.5M to Replace Sandy-Destroyed Port Newark Building

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $1,570,658.74 in funding for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to replace a building at Port Newark that was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy.

“Port Newark is essential to our international trading industry, it provides good-paying jobs to many New Jerseyans, and it is absolutely critical to our state and national economy,” said Sen. Menendez. “Nearly eight years later, our state is still recovering from the damages caused by Superstorm Sandy but I won’t stop fighting for the federal resources our families, businesses, and communities need to fully recoup. We must also continue investing in preventative mitigation projects so that New Jersey is prepared when the next big storm hits.”

“Superstorm Sandy left our already aging infrastructure in dire need of repair,” said Sen. Booker. “While we have made significant progress since Sandy’s devastation, the rebuilding process still continues. I stand committed to fighting for federal investment in the strength and resiliency of New Jersey communities to help mitigate against future disasters.”

Before Superstorm Sandy, Building 274 at Port Newark was comprised of eight trailers that were connected by corridors into an office complex. The Port Authority will use this funding to replace the trailers with a modular building and restore the facility to its pre-disaster design.

