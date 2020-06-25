Menendez, Booker Announce $15M to Boost State’s COVID-19 Emergency Response

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $15,014,758 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support the New Jersey Department of Health’s (DOH) Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Cooperative Agreement, which will help the state continue to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis and prepare for future spikes.

“COVID-19 hit our state hard and these PHEP dollars are critical for New Jersey to continue to respond to the pandemic, while also allowing us to plan for future events,” said Sen. Menendez. “This vital federal funding ensures our state is ready to handle whatever comes our way.” “Health care professionals across New Jersey have been on the frontline of protecting the health and safety of our residents,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal funding like this is critical to ensuring New Jersey health systems have the resources needed to continue to prepare for and respond to this public health crisis.”

PHEP provides federal funding to public health departments to ensure they have the adequate resources to prepare and respond to an outbreak or disaster, like the COVID-19 pandemic or Superstorm Sandy.

