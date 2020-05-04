Menendez, Booker Announce $15M from CARES Act to Support Public Housing Across NJ

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a total of $15,089,588 to public housing authorities across New Jersey to support their work in maintaining and protecting the health and safety of individuals and families living in their facilities. The senators secured this funding in the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance.

“At a time when we’re asking everyone to stay home to save lives, we must ensure that everyone has a safe place to call home,” said Sen. Menendez. “This important funding will help ensure that our state’s public housing agencies have the resources they need during this pandemic to protect the safety and well-being of their residents. I’ll continue to fight for additional federal resources New Jersey needs to combat COVID-19.”

“As we continue to battle this public health crisis, it’s critical that New Jersey families have access to a decent and affordable place to live,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal funding like this is needed now more than ever to help New Jersey’s public housing authorities best serve the people who rely on them for safe and stable housing.”

The following state agencies and PHAs received funding from the CARES Act:

N.J. Department of Community Affairs                        $4,735,410

 

Newark Housing Authority (Essex)                              $1,125,872

 

Bergen County Housing Authority                                $787,344

 

Housing Authority City of Jersey City (Hudson)           $737,942

 

Paterson Housing Authority (Passaic)                          $545,060

 

Housing Authority of the City of Passaic  Passaic)        $378,420

 

Monmouth County PHA                                              $343,654

 

Gloucester County Housing Authority                          $300,630

 

East Orange Housing Authority (Essex)                       $291,682

 

Perth Amboy Housing Authority (Middlesex)                $272,570

 

Housing Authority of the City of Camden (Camden)      $260,834

 

Housing Authority of Lakewood (Ocean)                      $239,566

 

Lakewood Township Residential Assistance (Ocean)  $220,760

 

Elizabeth Housing Authority (Union)                            $208,032

 

Passaic County Public Housing Agency                       $179,118

 

New Brunswick Housing Authority (Middlesex)            $173,844

 

Woodbridge Housing Authority (Middlesex)                 $172,602

 

Long Branch Housing Authority (Monmouth)               $157,012

 

Englewood Housing Authority (Bergen)                       $156,592

 

Plainfield Housing Authority (Union)                            $150,944

 

Cliffside Park Housing Authority (Bergen)                    $150,940

 

Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Age      $145,582
(Atlantic City, Atlantic)

 

Edgewater Housing Authority (Bergen)                        $145,056

 

Warren County Housing Authority                                $137,412

 

Morris County Housing Authority                                 $136,996

 

Housing Authority of the City of Orange (Essex)          $125,602

 

Union City Housing Authority (Hudson)                        $117,196

 

Carteret Housing Authority (Middlesex)                       $111,552

 

Fort Lee Housing Authority (Bergen)                           $110,960

 

Madison Housing Authority (Morris)                             $104,802

 

Housing Authority of the Borough of Lodi (Bergen)      $103,580

 

Hunterdon County Division of Housing                        $101,838

 

Vineland Housing Authority (Cumberland)                   $99,758

 

Secaucus Housing Authority (Hudson)                        $90,728

 

Middlesex County                                                       $86,404

 

Brick Housing Authority (Ocean)                                 $85,984

 

West New York Housing Authority (Hudson)                $84,790

 

Pleasantville Housing Authority (Atlantic)                     $79,788

 

Housing Authority of Middletown (Monmouth)             $75,788

 

Union County Housing Authority                                  $72,574

 

Housing Authority City of Linden (Union)                     $71,402

 

North Bergen Housing Authority (Hudson)                   $65,000

 

Asbury Park Housing Authority (Monmouth)                $63,846

 

Weehawken Housing Authority (Hudson)                    $63,226

 

Edison Housing Authority (Middlesex)                         $63,086

 

Keansburg Housing Authority (Monmouth)                  $52,536

 

Dover Housing Authority (Morris)                                $51,898

 

Irvington Housing Authority (Essex)                             $50,770

 

Montclair Housing Authority (Essex)                            $50,538

 

Neptune Housing Authority (Monmouth)                      $49,500

 

Glassboro Housing Authority (Gloucester)                   $47,486

 

Clifton Housing Authority (Passaic)                             $47,436

 

Bayonne Housing Authority (Hudson)                          $46,024

 

Franklin Housing Authority (Sussex)                            $45,608

 

Red Bank Housing Authority (Monmouth)                    $45,302

 

Bloomfield Township HA (Essex)                                $45,096

 

Old Bridge Housing Authority (Monmouth)                   $44,358

 

Rahway Housing Authority (Union)                              $43,942

 

Phillipsburg DCD (Warren)                                          $43,268

 

Sayreville Housing Authority (Middlesex)                     $38,128

 

Somerville Housing Authority (Somerset)                    $37,260

 

Morristown Housing Authority (Morris)                         $34,732

 

Hamilton Township HA (Mercer)                                 $34,292

 

Guttenberg Housing Authority (Hudson)                      $32,958

 

Boonton Housing Authority (Morris)                            $32,348

 

Highland Park Housing Authority (Middlesex)              $32,312

 

Millville Housing Authority (Cumberland)                      $30,932

 

Hoboken Housing Authority (Hudson)                          $30,160

 

Bridgeton Housing Authority (Cumberland)                  $29,870

 

Union Township Housing Authority (Union)                  $24,710

 

South Amboy Housing Authority (Middlesex)               $23,824

 

West Orange Housing Authority (Essex)                     $21,402

 

Berkeley Housing Authority (Ocean)                            $20,530

 

Manville Housing Authority (Somerset)                        $15,958

 

Township of Pennsauken Housing (Camden)              $11,712

 

Collaborative Support Programs of NJ                        $10,834
(Freehold, Monmouth)

 

Borough of Clementon Housing Authority (Camden)    $7,814

 

Garden State Episcopal CDC                                      $7,174

(Jersey City, Hudson)

 

Community Enterprises Corporation                             $6,478

(Freehold, Monmouth)

 

Penns Grove Housing Authority (Salem)                      $5,554

 

Salem Housing Authority (Salem)                                $5,066 

 

