Menendez, Booker Announce $15M from CARES Act to Support Public Housing Across NJ

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a total of $15,089,588 to public housing authorities across New Jersey to support their work in maintaining and protecting the health and safety of individuals and families living in their facilities. The senators secured this funding in the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance.

“At a time when we’re asking everyone to stay home to save lives, we must ensure that everyone has a safe place to call home,” said Sen. Menendez. “This important funding will help ensure that our state’s public housing agencies have the resources they need during this pandemic to protect the safety and well-being of their residents. I’ll continue to fight for additional federal resources New Jersey needs to combat COVID-19.” “As we continue to battle this public health crisis, it’s critical that New Jersey families have access to a decent and affordable place to live,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal funding like this is needed now more than ever to help New Jersey’s public housing authorities best serve the people who rely on them for safe and stable housing.”

The following state agencies and PHAs received funding from the CARES Act:

N.J. Department of Community Affairs $4,735,410

Newark Housing Authority (Essex) $1,125,872

Bergen County Housing Authority $787,344

Housing Authority City of Jersey City (Hudson) $737,942

Paterson Housing Authority (Passaic) $545,060

Housing Authority of the City of Passaic Passaic) $378,420

Monmouth County PHA $343,654

Gloucester County Housing Authority $300,630

East Orange Housing Authority (Essex) $291,682

Perth Amboy Housing Authority (Middlesex) $272,570

Housing Authority of the City of Camden (Camden) $260,834

Housing Authority of Lakewood (Ocean) $239,566

Lakewood Township Residential Assistance (Ocean) $220,760

Elizabeth Housing Authority (Union) $208,032

Passaic County Public Housing Agency $179,118

New Brunswick Housing Authority (Middlesex) $173,844

Woodbridge Housing Authority (Middlesex) $172,602

Long Branch Housing Authority (Monmouth) $157,012

Englewood Housing Authority (Bergen) $156,592

Plainfield Housing Authority (Union) $150,944

Cliffside Park Housing Authority (Bergen) $150,940

Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Age $145,582

(Atlantic City, Atlantic)

Edgewater Housing Authority (Bergen) $145,056

Warren County Housing Authority $137,412

Morris County Housing Authority $136,996

Housing Authority of the City of Orange (Essex) $125,602

Union City Housing Authority (Hudson) $117,196

Carteret Housing Authority (Middlesex) $111,552

Fort Lee Housing Authority (Bergen) $110,960

Madison Housing Authority (Morris) $104,802

Housing Authority of the Borough of Lodi (Bergen) $103,580

Hunterdon County Division of Housing $101,838

Vineland Housing Authority (Cumberland) $99,758

Secaucus Housing Authority (Hudson) $90,728

Middlesex County $86,404

Brick Housing Authority (Ocean) $85,984

West New York Housing Authority (Hudson) $84,790

Pleasantville Housing Authority (Atlantic) $79,788

Housing Authority of Middletown (Monmouth) $75,788

Union County Housing Authority $72,574

Housing Authority City of Linden (Union) $71,402

North Bergen Housing Authority (Hudson) $65,000

Asbury Park Housing Authority (Monmouth) $63,846

Weehawken Housing Authority (Hudson) $63,226

Edison Housing Authority (Middlesex) $63,086

Keansburg Housing Authority (Monmouth) $52,536

Dover Housing Authority (Morris) $51,898

Irvington Housing Authority (Essex) $50,770

Montclair Housing Authority (Essex) $50,538

Neptune Housing Authority (Monmouth) $49,500

Glassboro Housing Authority (Gloucester) $47,486

Clifton Housing Authority (Passaic) $47,436

Bayonne Housing Authority (Hudson) $46,024

Franklin Housing Authority (Sussex) $45,608

Red Bank Housing Authority (Monmouth) $45,302

Bloomfield Township HA (Essex) $45,096

Old Bridge Housing Authority (Monmouth) $44,358

Rahway Housing Authority (Union) $43,942

Phillipsburg DCD (Warren) $43,268

Sayreville Housing Authority (Middlesex) $38,128

Somerville Housing Authority (Somerset) $37,260

Morristown Housing Authority (Morris) $34,732

Hamilton Township HA (Mercer) $34,292

Guttenberg Housing Authority (Hudson) $32,958

Boonton Housing Authority (Morris) $32,348

Highland Park Housing Authority (Middlesex) $32,312

Millville Housing Authority (Cumberland) $30,932

Hoboken Housing Authority (Hudson) $30,160

Bridgeton Housing Authority (Cumberland) $29,870

Union Township Housing Authority (Union) $24,710

South Amboy Housing Authority (Middlesex) $23,824

West Orange Housing Authority (Essex) $21,402

Berkeley Housing Authority (Ocean) $20,530

Manville Housing Authority (Somerset) $15,958

Township of Pennsauken Housing (Camden) $11,712

Collaborative Support Programs of NJ $10,834

(Freehold, Monmouth)

Borough of Clementon Housing Authority (Camden) $7,814

Garden State Episcopal CDC $7,174

(Jersey City, Hudson)

Community Enterprises Corporation $6,478

(Freehold, Monmouth)

Penns Grove Housing Authority (Salem) $5,554

Salem Housing Authority (Salem) $5,066

