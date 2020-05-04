Menendez, Booker Announce $15M from CARES Act to Support Public Housing Across NJ
NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a total of $15,089,588 to public housing authorities across New Jersey to support their work in maintaining and protecting the health and safety of individuals and families living in their facilities. The senators secured this funding in the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance.
“At a time when we’re asking everyone to stay home to save lives, we must ensure that everyone has a safe place to call home,” said Sen. Menendez. “This important funding will help ensure that our state’s public housing agencies have the resources they need during this pandemic to protect the safety and well-being of their residents. I’ll continue to fight for additional federal resources New Jersey needs to combat COVID-19.”
“As we continue to battle this public health crisis, it’s critical that New Jersey families have access to a decent and affordable place to live,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal funding like this is needed now more than ever to help New Jersey’s public housing authorities best serve the people who rely on them for safe and stable housing.”
The following state agencies and PHAs received funding from the CARES Act:
N.J. Department of Community Affairs $4,735,410
Newark Housing Authority (Essex) $1,125,872
Bergen County Housing Authority $787,344
Housing Authority City of Jersey City (Hudson) $737,942
Paterson Housing Authority (Passaic) $545,060
Housing Authority of the City of Passaic Passaic) $378,420
Monmouth County PHA $343,654
Gloucester County Housing Authority $300,630
East Orange Housing Authority (Essex) $291,682
Perth Amboy Housing Authority (Middlesex) $272,570
Housing Authority of the City of Camden (Camden) $260,834
Housing Authority of Lakewood (Ocean) $239,566
Lakewood Township Residential Assistance (Ocean) $220,760
Elizabeth Housing Authority (Union) $208,032
Passaic County Public Housing Agency $179,118
New Brunswick Housing Authority (Middlesex) $173,844
Woodbridge Housing Authority (Middlesex) $172,602
Long Branch Housing Authority (Monmouth) $157,012
Englewood Housing Authority (Bergen) $156,592
Plainfield Housing Authority (Union) $150,944
Cliffside Park Housing Authority (Bergen) $150,940
Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Age $145,582
(Atlantic City, Atlantic)
Edgewater Housing Authority (Bergen) $145,056
Warren County Housing Authority $137,412
Morris County Housing Authority $136,996
Housing Authority of the City of Orange (Essex) $125,602
Union City Housing Authority (Hudson) $117,196
Carteret Housing Authority (Middlesex) $111,552
Fort Lee Housing Authority (Bergen) $110,960
Madison Housing Authority (Morris) $104,802
Housing Authority of the Borough of Lodi (Bergen) $103,580
Hunterdon County Division of Housing $101,838
Vineland Housing Authority (Cumberland) $99,758
Secaucus Housing Authority (Hudson) $90,728
Middlesex County $86,404
Brick Housing Authority (Ocean) $85,984
West New York Housing Authority (Hudson) $84,790
Pleasantville Housing Authority (Atlantic) $79,788
Housing Authority of Middletown (Monmouth) $75,788
Union County Housing Authority $72,574
Housing Authority City of Linden (Union) $71,402
North Bergen Housing Authority (Hudson) $65,000
Asbury Park Housing Authority (Monmouth) $63,846
Weehawken Housing Authority (Hudson) $63,226
Edison Housing Authority (Middlesex) $63,086
Keansburg Housing Authority (Monmouth) $52,536
Dover Housing Authority (Morris) $51,898
Irvington Housing Authority (Essex) $50,770
Montclair Housing Authority (Essex) $50,538
Neptune Housing Authority (Monmouth) $49,500
Glassboro Housing Authority (Gloucester) $47,486
Clifton Housing Authority (Passaic) $47,436
Bayonne Housing Authority (Hudson) $46,024
Franklin Housing Authority (Sussex) $45,608
Red Bank Housing Authority (Monmouth) $45,302
Bloomfield Township HA (Essex) $45,096
Old Bridge Housing Authority (Monmouth) $44,358
Rahway Housing Authority (Union) $43,942
Phillipsburg DCD (Warren) $43,268
Sayreville Housing Authority (Middlesex) $38,128
Somerville Housing Authority (Somerset) $37,260
Morristown Housing Authority (Morris) $34,732
Hamilton Township HA (Mercer) $34,292
Guttenberg Housing Authority (Hudson) $32,958
Boonton Housing Authority (Morris) $32,348
Highland Park Housing Authority (Middlesex) $32,312
Millville Housing Authority (Cumberland) $30,932
Hoboken Housing Authority (Hudson) $30,160
Bridgeton Housing Authority (Cumberland) $29,870
Union Township Housing Authority (Union) $24,710
South Amboy Housing Authority (Middlesex) $23,824
West Orange Housing Authority (Essex) $21,402
Berkeley Housing Authority (Ocean) $20,530
Manville Housing Authority (Somerset) $15,958
Township of Pennsauken Housing (Camden) $11,712
Collaborative Support Programs of NJ $10,834
(Freehold, Monmouth)
Borough of Clementon Housing Authority (Camden) $7,814
Garden State Episcopal CDC $7,174
(Jersey City, Hudson)
Community Enterprises Corporation $6,478
(Freehold, Monmouth)
Penns Grove Housing Authority (Salem) $5,554
Salem Housing Authority (Salem) $5,066
