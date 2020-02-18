Menendez, Booker Announce $144M in Federal Funding to Revitalize Neighborhoods, Expand Economic Opportunities
Menendez, Booker Announce $144M in Federal Funding to Revitalize Neighborhoods, Expand Economic Opportunities
NEWARK, N.J. — U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of a combined $144,750,828 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development to support the revitalization of communities across New Jersey.
“When we invest in our communities, we improve the quality of life for residents across the state of New Jersey, regardless of their zip code,” said Sen. Menendez, ranking member of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation and Community Development. “This critical funding will move us forward as a state, and allow for economic development, job opportunities and safe and affordable housing for families.”
“As a former mayor, I have seen firsthand the impact successful federal programs like this have on addressing the most pressing housing issues in our communities,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal investments like this not only help address the affordable housing crisis in New Jersey, but they also bolster our economic growth and strengthen our neighborhoods.”
The funding announced today comes from four different grants designed to revitalize struggling neighborhoods and expand access to affordable housing. They are: the Community Development Block (CDBG), the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), the HOME program and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Program.
The following communities were awarded the following grants:
Asbury Park:
CDBG: $413,857
Atlantic City:
CDBG: $1,337,463
HOME: $509,348
Bayonne:
CDBG: $1,574,119
Bloomfield:
CDBG: $1,045,879
Brick Township:
CDBG: $302,355
Bridgeton:
CDBG: $335,956
Camden:
CDBG: $2,538,702
HOME: $834,900
ESG: $209,702
HOPWA: $1,105,706
Cherry Hill:
CDBG: $465,015
Clifton:
CDBG: $1,146,108
Toms River Township:
CDBG: $405,118
East Orange:
CDBG: $1,472,844
HOME: $512,530
Edison:
CDBG: $594,016
Elizabeth:
CDBG: $1,595,848
HOME: $908,117
Ewing Township:
CDBG: $243,538
Franklin Township:
CDBG: $273,571
Gloucester Township:
CDBG: $306,188
Hamilton:
CDBG: $677,718
Hoboken:
CDBG: $1,091,191
Irvington:
CDBG: $1,169,229
HOME: $454,724
Jersey City:
CDBG: $5,849,625
HOME: $2,081,044
ESG: $487,992
HOPWA: $2,390,051
Lakewood Township:
CDBG: $1,096,400
Long Branch:
CDBG: $502,142
Middletown:
CDBG: $265,476
Millville:
CDBG: $298,780
Newark:
CDBG: $7,327,046
HOME: $2,686,893
ESG: $627,104
HOPWA: $5,789,337
New Brunswick:
CDBG: $867,015
HOME: $524,646
North Bergen Township:
CDBG: $712,265
Ocean City:
CDBG: $287,625
Old Bridge Township:
CDBG: $271,414
Parsippany-Troyhills Township:
CDBG: $216,123
Passaic:
CDBG: $1,362,949
HOME: $887,926
Paterson:
CDBG: $2,556,031
HOME: $988,089
ESG: $199,965
HOPWA: $1,756,316
Perth Amboy:
CDBG: $659,638
HOME: $420,621
Princeton:
CDBG: $242,985
Sayreville:
CDBG: $221,477
Trenton:
CDBG: $2,960,002
HOME: $819,060
ESG: $241,269
Union City:
CBDG: $1,059,939
Union Township:
CDBG: $649,933
Vineland:
CDBG: $497,607
HOME: $618,842
Wayne Township:
CBDG: $196,533
Woodbridge:
CBDG: $684,943
Atlantic County:
CBDG: $1,197,645
HOME: $694,274
Bergen County:
CBDG: $9,464,387
HOME: $2,868,814
ESG: $796,956
Burlington County:
CBDG: $1,489,504
HOME: $879,435
Camden County:
CBDG: $2,470,863
HOME: $1,150,552
ESG: $212,549
Essex County:
CBDG: $5,470,456
HOME: $1,209,827
ESG: $456,588
Gloucester County:
CBDG: $1,368,184
HOME: $601,945
Hudson County:
CBDG: $2,163,477
HOME: $2,748,763
ESG: $174,817
Middlesex County:
CBDG: $1,955,336
HOME: $1,601,819
ESG: $170,997
Monmouth County:
CBDG: $2,712,070
HOME: $1,522,210
ESG: $218,343
Morris County:
CBDG: $1,979,023
HOME: $819,069
ESG: $170,311
Ocean County:
CBDG: $1,395,301
HOME: $1,350,003
Passaic County:
CBDG: $914,518
Somerset County:
CBDG: $1,098,818
HOME: $532,984
Union County:
CBDG: $4,709,051
HOME: $1,254,650
ESG: $397,064
New Jersey Nonentitlement:
CDBG: $6,852,205
CDBG Pilot: $855,000
HOME: $5,115,750
ESG: $3,321,481
HOPWA: $1,640,701
CNSRT-Mercer County:
HOME: $665,006
###