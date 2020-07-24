Menendez, Booker Announce $12M in Federal Funding to Upgrade NJ Airports

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced a combined $12,180,000 in federal funding for New Jersey airports from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make needed upgrades and improvements.

“New Jersey’s airports are local economic drivers, help create jobs and are critical to our business and tourism industries,” said Sen. Menendez. “This federal funding will ensure the safety of air travelers and New Jersey’s continued economic competitiveness by modernizing our aging infrastructure.”

“New Jersey’s airports serve as critical transportation hubs that help grow our economy, create good jobs, and connect our state with the world,” said Sen. Booker. “The funding announced today will allow several of New Jersey’s airports to make much-needed upgrades that will enhance safety measures and better serve our state and its people.”