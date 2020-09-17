Menendez, Booker Announce $1.1M to Support Public Housing Across NJ

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $1,127,883 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to ensure public housing authorities (PHAs) have the resources to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and to provide PHAs with funding to help families participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program use their voucher to buy a home and receive assistance to meet homeownership expenses.

“New Jersey families living in public housing need our support and assistance to ensure they’re able to keep a roof over their heads during the current health and economic crisis in our country,” said Sen. Menendez. “We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home during and after the pandemic.” “The coronavirus pandemic has caused serious housing challenges across our nation, so we must do all we can to ensure New Jersey families have access to a decent and affordable place to live,” said Sen. Booker. “Federal funding like this is needed now more than ever to help New Jersey’s public housing authorities best serve the people who rely on them for safe and stable housing.”

The following PHAs received funding from the CARES Act to ensure they have the resources and equipment to respond to COVID-19 and keep their residents and employees safe:

Franklin Housing Authority (Somerset) $162,170

Berkeley Housing Authority (Bayville, Ocean) $29,987

Bergen County Housing Authority (Hackensack) $930,126

The following PHAs received funding to cover closing and first time homeownership fees:

Elizabeth Housing Authority (Union) $200

Perth Amboy Housing Authority (Middlesex) $600

Housing Authority of Lakewood (Ocean) $1,800

Monmouth County PHA $200

Gloucester County Housing Authority $600

Lakewood Township Residential Assistance Program (Ocean) $1,200

State of NJ Dept. of Comm. Affairs $1,000

