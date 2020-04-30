Menendez, Booker Announce $1.1M to Protect Elderly, Disabled NJans during COVID-19 Pandemic

Older, immune-compromised individuals most at-risk of contracting, succumbing to virus that has plagued NJ

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy, and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $1,100,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support the New Jersey Department of Human Services’ Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) to ensure the safety and health of seniors and adults with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seniors and adults with disabilities are among the most vulnerable in our communities and they need our support during this crisis,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will ensure our state and localities are well-positioned to provide personal care, nutritional, and mental health services to aging individuals and those living with disabilities.” “New Jersey’s health care professionals have worked tirelessly to contain the spread of this virus and protect the health and safety of all New Jerseyans,” said Sen. Booker. “We have an obligation to ensure New Jersey has the necessary resources to continue the research and preparation needed to respond to this public health crisis.”

New Jersey’s ADRC works to ensure seniors, adults with disabilities and their caregivers have access to information and community-based services that will help them live healthy and independent lives. This funding will support ADRCs in mitigating adverse effects resulting from the pandemic such as social isolation, limited access to nutritional support, and personal care access. ADRCs will also be able to use this funding to enhance their ability to provide telehealth services so that individuals can continue engaging with health care providers and case managers.

