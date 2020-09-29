Menendez, Booker Announce $11M to Make Superstorm Sandy-Related Repairs at Bayshore Regional Sewerage Authority

BRSA serves Aberdeen, Hazlet, Holmdel, Keansburg, Keyport, Matawan, Union Beach in Monmouth County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced that the Bayshore Regional Sewerage Authority was awarded $10,928,520.90 in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to make repairs after floods from Superstorm Sandy damaged the electrical distribution switchgear.

“This federal funding will ensure that the Bayshore Regional Sewerage Authority can make necessary repairs and mitigation upgrades so they can continue serving the residents of Monmouth County,” said Sen. Menendez. “Investing in resiliency and mitigation projects will better prepare our state to withstand future storms and prevent the level of damage we saw after Superstorm Sandy.” “Even before Superstorm Sandy’s devastation, our aging water and wastewater infrastructure needed robust federal investment in order to ensure the health and safety of New Jersey families,” said Sen. Booker. “This federal funding will help strengthen New Jersey’s critical infrastructure and make it more resilient in the face of future disasters.”

The BRSA, located in Union Beach services over 90,000 residents throughout Aberdeen, Hazlet, Holmdel, Keansburg, Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach and processes an average of 16 million gallons of raw sewage daily. The BRSA will use this funding to construct a prefabricated control room to house electrical equipment, develop a power resiliency system to mitigate the damages to the sewerage system and construct an elevated standby power station with three natural gas fired generators to power BRSA.

