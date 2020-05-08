Menendez, Booker Announce $11M to Expand COVID-19 Testing at FQHCs across NJ
Menendez, Booker Announce $11M to Expand COVID-19 Testing at FQHCs across NJ
Mass testing is critical piece to reopening state’s economy
NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $11,127,936 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand COVID-19 testing at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) across the state. Late last month, Governor Phil Murphy announced a detailed plan to reopen the state and its economy, which included expanding testing capabilities. FQHCs are trusted providers for many in lower-income communities who need access to health care services.
“Our state and nation cannot safely and responsibly begin to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen our economy until we expand our testing capabilities,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will allow our FQHCs to continue caring for the most vulnerable in our communities and ensure they can test their patients. I appreciate Gov. Murphy’s leadership during this difficult time and will continue working to secure the federal resources our state needs to combat the virus, support our families and small businesses and boost our economy.”
“Expanding New Jersey’s testing capabilities is not only critical to the health and safety of our residents, but also to getting our economy moving again,” said Sen. Booker. “Our community health centers provide vital health care services to some of our most underserved communities and play an important role in our larger effort to contain the spread of this virus and protecting all New Jerseyans.”
FQHCs can use this funding to expand testing and testing-related activities such as, the purchase of personal protective equipment, staff training and the procurement and administration of COVID-19 tests.
The senators have secured over $32.6 million to support New Jersey’s FQHCs mission in battling the pandemic.
The following FQHC received funding:
North Hudson Community Action Corporation $1,190,419
Community Health Care, Inc. $1,033,594
Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers, Inc. $905,944
Newark Community Health Centers, Inc. $873,184
Lakewood Resource And Referral Center, Inc. $819,484
Zufall Health Center, Inc. $694,774
CAMcare Health Corporation $674,164
Ocean Health Initiatives, Inc. $575,404
Jewish Renaissance Medical Center $455,134
Henry J. Austin Health Center, Inc. $374,494
Metropolitan Family Health Network, Inc. $353,389
Rutgers University (New Brunswick) $345,949
Osborn Family Health Center, Inc. $318,604
Visiting Nurse Association Of
Central Jersey Community Health Center $312,424
Paterson Community Health Center Inc. $307,579
Monmouth Family Health Center $303,409
Horizon Health Center, Inc $292,204
Neighborhood Health Services Corporation $267,289
City of Newark $263,824
Atlanticare Health Services, Inc. $224,629
Project H.O.P.E. $183,514
Saint James Health, Inc $135,349
The Jewish Renaissance Foundation Inc. $112,129
Rutgers University (Newark) $111,049
###