Menendez, Booker Announce $11M to Expand COVID-19 Testing at FQHCs across NJ

Mass testing is critical piece to reopening state’s economy

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced the awarding of $11,127,936 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to expand COVID-19 testing at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) across the state. Late last month, Governor Phil Murphy announced a detailed plan to reopen the state and its economy, which included expanding testing capabilities. FQHCs are trusted providers for many in lower-income communities who need access to health care services.

“Our state and nation cannot safely and responsibly begin to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen our economy until we expand our testing capabilities,” said Sen. Menendez. “This funding will allow our FQHCs to continue caring for the most vulnerable in our communities and ensure they can test their patients. I appreciate Gov. Murphy’s leadership during this difficult time and will continue working to secure the federal resources our state needs to combat the virus, support our families and small businesses and boost our economy.” “Expanding New Jersey’s testing capabilities is not only critical to the health and safety of our residents, but also to getting our economy moving again,” said Sen. Booker. “Our community health centers provide vital health care services to some of our most underserved communities and play an important role in our larger effort to contain the spread of this virus and protecting all New Jerseyans.”

FQHCs can use this funding to expand testing and testing-related activities such as, the purchase of personal protective equipment, staff training and the procurement and administration of COVID-19 tests.

The senators have secured over $32.6 million to support New Jersey’s FQHCs mission in battling the pandemic.

The following FQHC received funding:

North Hudson Community Action Corporation $1,190,419

Community Health Care, Inc. $1,033,594

Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers, Inc. $905,944

Newark Community Health Centers, Inc. $873,184

Lakewood Resource And Referral Center, Inc. $819,484

Zufall Health Center, Inc. $694,774

CAMcare Health Corporation $674,164

Ocean Health Initiatives, Inc. $575,404

Jewish Renaissance Medical Center $455,134

Henry J. Austin Health Center, Inc. $374,494

Metropolitan Family Health Network, Inc. $353,389

Rutgers University (New Brunswick) $345,949

Osborn Family Health Center, Inc. $318,604

Visiting Nurse Association Of

Central Jersey Community Health Center $312,424

Paterson Community Health Center Inc. $307,579

Monmouth Family Health Center $303,409

Horizon Health Center, Inc $292,204

Neighborhood Health Services Corporation $267,289

City of Newark $263,824

Atlanticare Health Services, Inc. $224,629

Project H.O.P.E. $183,514

Saint James Health, Inc $135,349

The Jewish Renaissance Foundation Inc. $112,129

Rutgers University (Newark) $111,049

