Menendez Asks Impeachment Managers to Explain Trump’s Sudden Concern with Corruption in Ukraine

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, asked the following question during today’s question and answer phase of the impeachment trial:

“President Trump has maintained that he withheld U.S. security assistance to Ukraine because he was concerned about corruption. Yet, his purported concern about corruption did not prevent his Administration from sending congressionally-appropriated assistance to Ukraine more than 45 times between January 2017 and June 2019, totaling more than $1.5 billion. So why did the President suddenly become concerned about corruption in early 2019?”