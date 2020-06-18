Menendez & Engel Introduce Legislation to Prohibit Funding for Trump’s Reckless Troop Withdrawal from Germany

WASHINGTON – Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today announced the Maintaining United States National Security Interests in Europe Act, bicameral legislation to restrict funding for the implementation of President Trump’s reckless plans to withdraw some U.S. forces from Germany.

“The current U.S. troop presence in Germany is in the U.S. national security interest. Full stop. To argue otherwise ignores decades of history as well and urgent and pressing threats to the U.S. coming from Russia and the Middle East,” said Senator Menendez. “For decades, Germany has also served as an essential platform that allows our military to provide life-saving medical care at Landstuhl hospital, to support the Enhanced Forward Presence effort in Eastern Europe to counter Russia and support U.S. national security interests across the Middle East and Africa. The Administration has made no effort to explain how our country is stronger because of this drawdown decision. Because we’re not. This drawdown weakens America and Europe. And Vladimir Putin understands and appreciates that better than anyone.”

“Rather than heeding the overwhelming bipartisan rebuke from Congress about this scheme and its catastrophic consequences, President Trump has once again made foreign policy decisions based solely on his absurd affection for Vladimir Putin, a murderous dictator who has attacked America and our allies,” said Representative Engel. “President Trump’s disastrous decision to withdraw thousands of troops from and reduce the total force cap in Germany endangers our national security. Our legislation will stop the Administration from carrying out this calamitous policy."