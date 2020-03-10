Leading Democrats Meet with OAS Secretary General Almagro

WASHINGTON – Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Ranking Member of the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee, and Congresswoman Donna Shalala (Fla.-27) issued the following statement after meeting with Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro:

“It was a pleasure to again welcome Secretary Almagro to the U.S. Capitol to discuss the most critical issues facing our hemisphere, including the urgent need for a greater international response to Venezuela’s tragic humanitarian crisis. From defending democratic principles to promoting human rights and increased humanitarian aid, Secretary General Almagro once again showed why he has been a transformational leader in restoring the OAS’s role as the region’s preeminent multilateral institution.

“The OAS has a critical mission and role to play, and it is equally important for U.S. national interests that OAS members states continue to stand together to address the challenges in the Americas. As we told Secretary Almagro today, we look forward to continued collaboration to confront the expansive crisis in Venezuela, threats to the rule of law in Central America, and the need to safeguard electoral processes across the region.”