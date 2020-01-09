ICYMI: Menendez on MSNBC, CNN Discusses Trump Admin Failure to Provide Concrete Evidence to Justify Actions in Iran, Warns America Must Not Endure ‘Another Weapons of Mass Destruction Moment’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In interviews this morning with MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson and CNN’s Kate Bolduan, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Democrat of the Foreign Relations Committee, discussed the failure by the Trump Administration to provide specific evidence and intelligence to justify its action in Iran, and warned against “another weapons of mass destruction moment.”