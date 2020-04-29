Following Bipartisan Pressure from Sens. Menendez, Carper, Scott and Tillis, China Announces Easing of Trade Restrictions on Needed COVID-19 Resources

NEWARK, N.J. -- U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (D-N.J.), and Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) released a joint statement today expressing optimism over reports that China eased trade restrictions for manufacturers of medical goods that had resulted in blocking critical, high-quality medical products from reaching the United States. In a letter sent last week to Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai, the Senators expressed their deep concern about the recent export restrictions imposed by China and urged the Chinese government to ensure life-saving equipment can quickly reach U.S. health care workers and patients.

“Today, we are glad to see that the Chinese government has heeded our call and eased export requirements that have needlessly prevented life-saving medical products from quickly reaching the United States. As the virus continues to plague our communities, states are still struggling with shortages of much-needed testing kits, personal protective equipment, and other medical supplies needed to stop the spread of the virus, protect health care workers and save lives. It is our hope that this move by China will help to address these shortfalls at home. In the coming weeks, we will be closely tracking how these eased regulations will be implemented on the ground to ensure much-needed resources are reaching our hospitals and front line workers.”

