Engel, Maloney, Menendez, Connolly & Castro Statement on IG Linick’s Interview

Washington—Today, Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Representative Gerald E. Connolly, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Government Operations, Representative Joaquin Castro, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, and Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations issued the following statement after State Department Inspector General Steve Linick voluntarily appeared for a transcribed interview with the Committees:

“Mr. Linick testified that he was ‘shocked’ when he found out he was being fired, that his removal came without any warning from President Trump or Secretary Pompeo, and that the Administration’s after-the-fact justifications are ‘either misplaced or unfounded.’ Mr. Linick confirmed that at the time he was removed as IG, his office was looking into two matters that directly touched on Secretary Pompeo’s conduct and that senior State Department officials were aware of his investigations.

“We’re grateful for Mr. Linick’s decades of service to our country and for having the courage to come forward and discuss his sudden and unjustified firing. We intend to release the transcript of today’s proceedings as soon as possible. We still have many unanswered questions, and today’s testimony makes it all the more critical that the Administration immediately comply with outstanding requests for additional witness interviews and documents.”