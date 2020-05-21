Committee Passes Menendez Resolution Recognizing 50 Years of Partnership with ASEAN

WASHINGTON – Ranking Member Bob Menendez (D-N.J) issued the following statement after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved his Resolution (S.Res.406) recognizing the decades of cooperation between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and its ten members, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“For more than fifty years, ASEAN has helped unite one of the most dynamic, rapidly-changing regions of the world, marshaling a diverse group of countries towards mutual prosperity and global influence. Our close partnership with ASEAN has yielded tremendous benefits for all parties, and has been a clear diplomatic success,” said Menendez. “This Resolution is a well-deserved recognition of half a century of successful diplomacy by ASEAN to build a free and open Indo-Pacific region. As we face new and common regional challenges, including the risk of pandemic disease, the United States and ASEAN have a shared interest in supporting regional architecture consistent with international law and norms of behavior. I look forward to securing final passage of this effort soon by the full Senate.”

A copy of the resolution can be found HERE.

