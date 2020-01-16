As Senate Impeachment Begins, Menendez Calls for Rigorous Investigation of Marie Yovanovitch Security Risk

WASHINGTON – Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, spoke today with CNN’s Poppy Harlow about the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Trump. The Senator also provided a reaction to the latest revelations from Rudy Giuliani’s associate about the apparent surveillance of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Yesterday, Menendez wrote a letter to the State Department demanding a briefing on the matter.

In reaction to reports that the Ukrainian government is opening a criminal investigation into whether associates of President Trump were surveilling Ambassador Yovanovitch in Kyiv, Menendez said: “It would be ironic for Ukraine to be more interested in pursuing the security and what happened to a U.S. ambassador than the United States and the State Department is…I’m looking for a vigorous investigation [from the Trump Administration] of what went on here, because Ambassador Yovanovitch testified that she felt intimidated.”

