After Unveiling Critical Legislation to Support States and Local Governments, Menendez Lays out Additional Priorities for NJ Frontline Workers, Families in Next COVID-19 Stimulus Package



NEWARK, N.J. – As the Senate prepares to consider the House-passed $3 trillion coronavirus rescue bill, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) outlined a series of proposals that would provide additional resources to support frontline health care professionals and workers, small businesses, families, and states affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Sen. Menendez unveiled the State and Municipal Assistance for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Fund, a bipartisan breakthrough to deliver critical funds to states and localities in the frontlines of the pandemic’s response. As he did during the negotiations of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Paycheck Protection and Health Care Enhancement Act, Sen. Menendez will fight to include these priorities in the next bill to be considered by the Senate.

“After passing a bipartisan, $2 trillion package that gave New Jersey and the nation a fighting chance at defeating COVID-19, and an interim $484 billion package to support struggling small businesses, frontline hospitals and expanding testing capacity, we still have much more work to do to,” said Sen. Menendez. “As the Senate prepares to consider the House-passed relief bill, one of the biggest challenges facing our states and local governments is their ability to continue to pay first responders and teachers, fund local health departments, pick up the trash and perform other basic functions of government at a time when local tax revenues have all but dried up. First and foremost, Congress must take bolder action as soon as possible to help the states hit hardest both by this pandemic and its economic fallout.”

“Furthermore, this fourth stimulus package should focus on funding our hospitals, rebuilding a strong public health infrastructure, enhancing health access for minorities and address COVID-19 disparities, and establish a national supply chain database that can provide real-time knowledge of our manufacturing base and capabilities, among other priorities,” Sen. Menendez added. “To ensure we identify, and can more effectively prevent, and if needed mitigate, future pandemics like this one, Congress needs to create a bipartisan Commission which ultimately will help us improve our nation’s preparedness. Lastly, it is our responsibility to do this in a way we ensure everyone can access the medical and financial relief they need to recover from this devastating pandemic. We must work harder and smarter to help those who historically have been left behind and that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”