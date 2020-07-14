Menendez Condemns China’s Aggressive Actions in Territorial Disputes with India

WASHINGTON — Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement to condemn China’s combative behavior in recent territorial disputes with India and to reaffirm hiscommitment to advancing the United States’ partnership with India.

“As India and China work to disengage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), I remain deeply concerned by China's aggressive behavior in territorial disputes. From the 2017 Doklam standoff, to the recent violence along the borders in Sikkim and Ladakh, to China's new claims to Bhutanese territory, Beijing has all too often sought to redraw the map of Asia without regard for its neighbors. The international community must be clear that such behavior is unacceptable.

“The U.S.-India partnership, based on our shared commitment to democracy, is vital to uphold international law, international norms and the institutions that can peacefully and diplomatically resolve disputes and aggression, and I am committed to working with the Indian government and the Indian-American community in New Jersey and throughout the United States to advance U.S.-India cooperation.”