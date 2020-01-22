The Senate — unanimously! — acts to improve the health of our oceans
By: Editorial Board
NO SOONER had President Trump signed into law the reauthorization of a program to combat marine debris than a bipartisan group of senators began work on a comprehensive bill advancing a more ambitious approach to cleaning up the world’s oceans. Mindful that the equivalent of a garbage truck full of plastic and junk is dumped into oceans every minute, the senators rightly saw this as a crisis that demanded strong action. They called it upping the ante, and the Senate, much to its credit, gave its unanimous approval to far-reaching legislation that targets the global challenge of marine debris. We hope the House follows suit.
The scope of the problem posed by the plastic bottles, straws, grocery bags, cigarette butts, six-pack rings, discarded fishing gear, abandoned vessels and other assorted trash that litter oceans is staggering. The United Nations estimates the amount at more than 8 million tons a year. The consequences — to coastal communities, marine life and habitats, and the maritime industry — are profound.
The bill has bipartisan support in the House, and that’s encouraging. Even if it wins final congressional approval and is signed by the president, it will be only the start of the hard work that needs to be done to clean up the mess we are making of our oceans.