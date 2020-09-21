Sires, Menendez pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsberg: She ‘was the very best of us’

By: John Heinis

U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8) and U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) are amount countless dignitaries paying tribute to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, stating that her legacy “has forever changed America for the better.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the very best of us. She has made our country a more equal place and from the very beginning of her career as a public figure, she believed in what our nation could be. From the time she was still at school, she faced down discrimination and prejudice and worked her way to the highest court in the land,” Sires said this evening.

” …. Justice Ginsburg’s accomplishments are too numerous to count but when you look at how much she means to so many, you can begin to grasp how much she has done for us. My family, my office, and I are eternally grateful for everything she has given to our country. Justice Ginsburg said “real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time”. She took those steps and has forever changed America for the better.”

Ginsburg, 87, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, died as the result of complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, the court announced this evening.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her entire life breaking down gender barriers with unstoppable tenacity, intellectual might, and an unshakeable commitment to justice. She was one of only nine women in her law school class, and while she graduated at the top, firms wouldn’t hire her because she was a woman,” stated Menendez.

“During her over four decades on the bench, first on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and then to the Supreme Court in 1993, Ginsburg garnered a reputation as an intellectual force and powerful jurist. Her opinion in U.S. v. Virginia changed the course of history. And her dissenting opinions in Hobby Lobby, Ledbetter, and Shelby County turned to rallying cries for those fighting for justice.”

Her dying wish was to allow her seat to remain vacant until the next president is installed and Menendez is one of many pushing for that to be honored.

However, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said this evening that “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”