Senators announce Metropolitan Family Health to receive $2.56M in federal funding

By: John Heinis

U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-NJ) have announced that Metropolitan Family Health, Inc. will receive over $2.5 million in federal funding this year.

“Families in Jersey City, West New York and across Hudson County depend on the high-quality, affordable community-based primary and preventative care services offered at Metropolitan Family Health Network,” Menendez said in a statement.

“Federally-Qualified Health Centers are an essential part in ensuring all New Jeryseyans, regardless of income, receive the health care services they deserve.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has issued $2,567,914 to Metropolitan’s three operations, two in Jersey City and one in West New York.

“Our federally qualified health centers provide critical services to underserved communities that need them most,” added Booker.

“This federal funding will allow Metropolitan Family Health Network to continue its mission and provide high-quality health care to families in Hudson County.”

Metropolitan Family Health Network provides comprehensive, high quality and affordable health care services including pediatric care, women’s health care, behavioral health services and dental care.

Their offices are located at 935 Garfield Ave. and 857 Bergen Ave. in Jersey City, as well as 5300 Bergenline Avenue in West New York.

In New Jersey, there are 24 Community Health Centers that operate 137 satellite sites, providing preventive and primary health care services to over a half-million New Jersey residents.