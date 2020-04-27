Sen. Menendez discusses his SMART Fund bill to help states financially recover

Sen. Bob Menendez discusses his State and Municipal Aid for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Fund bill, which will help states financially recover from COVID-19 lockdowns.

The senator also comments on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent comments that the states looking for bailouts are mostly “Blue States” or states run by Democratic leaders.

And he talks about what states need to do to be on the road to reopening.