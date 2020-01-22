New Jersey senators call for coronavirus testing at Newark Liberty Int'l Airport

Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez are calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to set up a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport to examine travelers for the coronavirus.



Over 400 people have been sickened by the virus and 17 people have died, but all of the deaths have occurred overseas. There is concern that the disease could cause issues in the United States because it can be spread easily from person to person. International travelers are most at risk, especially those coming from China.



Chinese city stops outbound flights, trains to fight virus



So far, the CDC has set up areas to test for the illness at five airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.



Health officials say the coronavirus is related to SARS and shows itself with symptoms similar to the common cold. There is no vaccine.



One person from Washington has gotten sick from the virus.