New Jersey researchers working on faster testing for coronavirus

Researchers in New Jersey are working on developing a faster test for the coronavirus.

The research is being done at Hackensack Meridian’s Center for Discovery and Innovation facility in Nutley. Sen. Bob Menendez toured the facility on Friday.

Officials say that the lab is very close to developing improved and faster testing for the coronavirus. But they say that the one thing standing in their way is that they need a live sample of genetic material for their research.