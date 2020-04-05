New Jersey public transportation to receive $1.76B in federal stimulus aid

New Jersey public transportation to receive $1.76B in federal stimulus aid



By: Samantha Maldonado

New Jersey will receive nearly $1.76 billion in federal stimulus funds to support public transportation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money comes from the $25 billion set aside for public transit in the $2 trillion relief package Congress passed last week.

“I’m proud to have fought for this vital funding that will keep our transit agencies, which are critical to our nation’s economy, up and running during and after the pandemic,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said in a statement.

The exact amount of the $1.76 billion allocated to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs PATH, and NJ Transit, has yet to be determined.

NJ Transit last month asked the federal government for $1.25 billion in funding after having lost nearly 90 percent of its ridership.