Hudson colleges, trade and technical schools to get $27 million in stimulus funds

By: Ron Zeitlinger

A dozen Hudson County colleges, trade and technical schools will share more than $27 million in federal aid to provide financial assistance to students and soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the schools.

The $27.1 million is U.S. Department of Education funding awarded by the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allocated approximately $14 billion to help colleges and universities across the country, U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker announced.

“Now more than ever, students and their families across New Jersey need our help weathering the economic storm caused by COVID-19,”Menendez said. “This funding will ensure students receive the assistance they need and that our colleges and universities can continue operating during this crisis."

Last month all local colleges closed their campuses and moved classes online to halt the spread of the coronavirus. There have been more then 64,000 coronavirus cases in New Jersey and more than 2,350 deaths.

New Jersey City University will receive $8.3 million, while Saint Peter’s University is getting $3.9 million, Stevens Institute of Technology $3.1 million and Hudson County Community College $8.5 million, officials said.

Trade and technical schools like Eastern International College ($1 million for two campuses), PC Age ($782,767) National Career Institute ($497,128 for two campuses) and Healthcare Training Institute ($319,461) were included in the stimulus package.

“The coronavirus pandemic has touched nearly every aspect of New Jerseyans lives, from our health to our jobs to our colleges and universities,” Booker said. “I fought alongside Senator Menendez to ensure the economic hardships being experienced by students and our institutions of higher education are addressed so they receive the help they desperately need."

Earlier this week, Sen. Menendez led the state’s entire congressional delegation in calling on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to expedite the delivery of the emergency COVID-19 funding. New Jersey has the second highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation, with over 64,000 cases and more than 2,400 deaths.

New Jersey’s public two- and four-year colleges and universities were awarded a combined $238,113,748.

Each institution is required to distribute half of their award — the portion being released first — directly to students by providing emergency financial aid grants to help cover costs associated with the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19, including course materials, food, health care, technology, housing, and other eligible costs.