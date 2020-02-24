Hoboken Unveils New Flood Prevention System Being Installed

By: Peter Haskell

A new park in Hoboken is designed not just to provide playing fields and recreational space, but to prevent flooding.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla on Monday unveiled a new 30-foot deep cistern in what will soon become Northwest Resiliency Park.

He says the structure will be a game changer after the area was left devastated by flooding during Hurricane Irene and Superstorm Sandy.

“We're designing the park to hold up to 2 million gallons of rainwater during storms,” Mayor Bhalla said.

The nearly $50 million project is being funded in part by a federal grant. New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez helped secure $14 million for the project.

“This is an ambitious, innovative project that will improve the lives of Hoboken families, children and seniors by better protecting this community from flooding that is occurring more and more frequently, Menendez told reporters.

The athletic field and basketball court will serve a dual purpose of collecting rainwater during storms.