Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, said President Trump’s expected acquittal “is not the exoneration of a president. It is the coronation of a king.”

He said that Trump “did exactly what the House has accused him of” in the articles of impeachment. Menendez said if the Senate does not hold him accountable, “we’re saying it's ok to do it again.”

He added that if the Senate does not “reign in” Trump’s conduct now, the senators will have “failed to live up to the ideals of our republic.”

Menendez said he will vote guilty tomorrow.