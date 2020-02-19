Coast Guard finalizes new Portal Bridge rules

By: Ryan Hutchins

The U.S. Coast Guard this week finalized restrictions on when tall boats can pass under the Portal Bridge, a century-old rail crossing in New Jersey that has caused major delays for commuters and travelers riding on Amtrak’s busy Northeast Corridor.

The final rule, published in the federal register on Tuesday, extends temporary regulations that have limited bridge openings during rush-hour travel periods except under a narrow set of circumstances. The swing bridge, now 109 years old, can become stuck in its open position for hours, cutting off the only Amtrak and NJ Transit route between New York and New Jersey.

The Coast Guard agreed in March to institute the rules as a short-term solution after facing pressure from U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.). The rules prohibit most marine traffic on the Hackensack River from crossing under the bridge at Kearny, N.J., between 5 and 10 a.m. and 3 and 8 p.m.

While the Coast Guard receives far fewer requests to open the bridge than it once did, it concludes in adopting the final rule that “any permanent closure of the bridge is not an option.”

Menendez celebrated the rule adoption on Wednesday, but said it’s still important for the Federal Transit Administration to approve NJ Transit’s application for federal funding to support construction of a replacement bridge through the Gateway Program.

“The final rule strikes an important balance between rail and marine traffic traveling through the area, but make no mistake, this is only a temporary fix to provide some relief to commuters,” Menendez said in a statement. “What we need, and what commuters demand, is for the Gateway Project to be completed. That includes building a new, higher Portal Bridge that never again has to open for passing vessels on the Hackensack River.”

The FTA recently upgraded the Portal North Bridge’s project rating, making it eligible for federal funds after years of being blocked form consideration. NJ Transit, which runs one of the nation’s largest state-run commuter railroads, says it wants to break ground on the new bridge next year.

The two-track bridge, as well as the similarly aged North River Tunnel under the Hudson River, are linchpins in the Northeast Corridor, carrying more than 450 trains and some 200,000 passengers daily.