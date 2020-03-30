Bob Menendez calls for release of non-violent ICE detainees as coronavirus spreads

By: Monsy Alvarado

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez joined a chorus of immigrant advocates and attorneys on Monday, calling for the release of federal immigration detainees as the threat of coronavirus spreads in detention centers and jails throughout the country.

Menendez sent a letter to Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security and Matthew Albence, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, asking the agencies to release non-violent detainees who pose no public safety threat as well as seniors, pregnant detainees and those at high risk of getting severely sick from the outbreak.

Of the approximately 38,000 detainees currently in ICE custody, the senator said that 60 percent or almost 23,000 do not have criminal convictions.

"Thousands of these individuals are asylum-seekers, who have already demonstrated a credible fear of being persecuted or tortured if they are returned to their home country,'' he stated.

An email sent to the spokespeople for ICE and DHS was not immediately returned Monday night.

The letter comes days after ICE reported its first two cases of immigrant detaineestesting positive for COVID-19. Both were being held at New Jersey facilities when they were diagnosed.

On Monday, the agency's website reported two new positive cases in the state. Two have been reported at the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, one at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, and one at the Hudson County jail in Kearny.

The most recent cases were of a 40-year-old Salvadoran citizen in Bergen County and a 22-year old Salvadoran at the Hudson jail. ICE said detainees who have been in contact with the two individuals have been separated and are being monitored for symptoms.

Thirty-three agency employees have tested positive for the virus — including five working at detention facilities in New Jersey, Menendezsaid in his letter, which cited information provided by ICE.

ICE has said it is taking precautions to safeguard both detainees and employees. The agency temporarily suspended social visitation at all detention facilities. It has also said that epidemiologists have been tracking the outbreak, regularly updating infection prevention and control protocols, and issuing guidance to medical staff for the screening and management of detainees.

But medical experts have urged the release of some detainees who are the most vulnerable and do not pose a risk to the community.

There's an "imminent risk to the health and safety of immigrant detainees" and to the general public if the coronavirus spreads in ICE detention centers, Scott Allen and Josiah Rich, two physicians who work with the Homeland Security department, wrote in a letter sent to lawmakers earlier this month.

Lulvera Krasmiqui, whose husband Anton Vushaj, 42, is being held at the Essex County jail said she worries for her husband who was tested for the virus last week after having a fever and a headache. His results came back negative, but she said she hasn't heard from him since Friday.

Krasmiqui, who lives in New Rochelle, said she needs her husband's help. She said she's been unable to leave her home to buy groceries because she needs to watch her two children, a 2-year-old son, and a 6-year-old daughter.

Her daughter has a genetic disorder that can result in dangerous drops in her blood-sugar level, leaving her more vulnerable to the virus, she said.

She said her husband, who was picked up by ICE late February, worked as a restaurant manager and was the family's sole provider.

"He's a hard-worker, I just want him to come home until this coronavirus is over,'' she said. "This is all I'm asking for — to give him release on temporary bond and let him come home."

Ryan Frank, of New York, said his fiance, Andre Buriti De Melo, was picked up by ICE in January. He said he hopes Menendez's letter gets results. An immigration attorney representing his fiance, who is being held in Bergen County, plans to file a request to get him released on bond, Frank said.

"If a senator is asking, and can make an impact with higher authority, that would be amazing," he said. "That will help a lot,'' he said.