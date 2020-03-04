$1M in federal funding to support North Jersey community health centers

By: Anthony Vecchione

U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both Democrats, announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $1,351,092 in grants to aid the continued operation of federally-qualified health centers (FQHCs) across North Jersey.



“New Jersey families across the state rely on the affordable and high-quality services that community health centers provide,” said Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee that sets national health policy. “This funding will allow New Jersey’s FQHC’s to continue their important working of delivering exceptional health care to residents in need.”



The grants will help the FQHCs combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic by delivering testing, care and treatment for individuals living with the disease. Last week, Menendez and Booker announced $1.75 million in federal funding to support Hudson County and the City of Newark’s efforts to provide care to individuals living with HIV/AIDS.



“Our most vulnerable families often face incredible obstacles to access even basic health care,” said Booker. “This federal funding will help address these health inequities by bringing high-quality, affordable health care services into some of our most underserved communities.”



Grants were awarded to:



• $293,871 – Newark Community Health Centers Inc.

• $279,870 – Zufall Health Center Inc. (serving Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties)

• $265,123 – Horizon Health Center (Hudson County)

• $261, 639 – City of Newark

• $250,589 – Rutgers University (Newark)



In New Jersey, there are 24 Community Health Centers which operate 137 satellite sites, providing preventive and primary health care services to more than a half-million state residents.



“NJPCA congratulates the New Jersey FQHCs that recently received funding awards from HRSA to combat the HIV epidemic,” said Jillian Hudspeth, resident and ceo of the New Jersey Primary Care Association. “FQHCs across the state provide cost-efficient primary, dental and behavioral care to New Jerseyans every day. We are pleased that with this funding, our Centers can increase access to quality HIV care, treatment, medication, and prevention services. With the support of our federal and state partners, we can continue to expand our services and meet the growing needs of our patients,” Hudspeth said.