$144M in federal funding to revitalize NJ neighborhoods

$144M in federal funding to revitalize NJ neighborhoods



By: Linda Lindner

U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both Democrats, on Tuesday announced the awarding of more than $144 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development to support the revitalization of communities across New Jersey.

“When we invest in our communities, we improve the quality of life for residents across the state of New Jersey, regardless of their zip code,” said Menendez, a ranking member of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation and Community Development. “This critical funding will move us forward as a state, and allow for economic development, job opportunities and safe and affordable housing for families.”

“As a former mayor, I have seen firsthand the impact successful federal programs like this have on addressing the most pressing housing issues in our communities,” said Booker. “Federal investments like this not only help address the affordable housing crisis in New Jersey, but they also bolster our economic growth and strengthen our neighborhoods.”

The funding comes from four different grants designed to revitalize struggling neighborhoods and expand access to affordable housing: The Community Development Block (CDBG), the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), the HOME program and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Program.